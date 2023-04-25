McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,978,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,660,209 shares.The stock last traded at $291.60 and had previously closed at $293.20.

The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

