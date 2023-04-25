Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.41 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $74.41 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

