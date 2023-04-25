Medallion Financial (MFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acts as Private Equity Fund

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.