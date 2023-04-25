Medallion Financial (MFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Medallion Financial Price Performance
Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Medallion Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Acts as Private Equity Fund
