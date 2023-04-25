MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 59,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 191,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

