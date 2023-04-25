Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $187.26 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

