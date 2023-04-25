Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $109.67.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

