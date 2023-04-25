Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 9,160 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.26. 2,085,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

