Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

IWM opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

