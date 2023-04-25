Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $293.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average is $268.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

