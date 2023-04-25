Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SOXX opened at $414.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.46. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $445.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

