Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $708.42 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

