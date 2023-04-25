Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $329.02 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

