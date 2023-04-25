Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 16,984 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,501 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $20,019,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,615,000 after acquiring an additional 275,609 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

