Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 38,258 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,258 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.28% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

