Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

