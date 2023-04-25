MELD Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. MELD has a market cap of $39.80 million and $1.80 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,621,372,139 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02391519 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,591,460.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

