Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

