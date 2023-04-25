Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.12. The company had a trading volume of 358,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

