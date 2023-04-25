Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDY traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $450.88. 262,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,248. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.20. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.