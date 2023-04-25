Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,379 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. 3,715,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

