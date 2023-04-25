Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 366,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,559. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.89.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

