Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,772. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.