Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. 378,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.