Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries accounts for about 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.27% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 88,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

