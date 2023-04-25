Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.00. 183,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,314. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.