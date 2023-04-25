Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,000. AXIS Capital comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of AXIS Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

