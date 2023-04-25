Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,390 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

