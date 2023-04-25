Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.