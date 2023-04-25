Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,460 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of United Community Banks worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

