Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

