Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 370.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,020 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises about 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

