Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 152,195 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 152,195 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Frontline worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,074 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,750,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,580 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

