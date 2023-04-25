Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

