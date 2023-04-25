Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,355 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,355 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 47,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Articles

