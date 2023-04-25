Meta Platforms, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $551.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

