Methanex (MX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.36. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion.

Methanex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$61.69 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.26.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

