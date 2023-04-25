Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 949 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $50,554.21.
- On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $77,327.36.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.
- On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.
Natera Stock Performance
NTRA traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.