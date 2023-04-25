Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 949 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $50,554.21.

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.

NTRA traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

