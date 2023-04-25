Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 949 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81.
  • On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $50,554.21.
  • On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20.
  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $77,327.36.
  • On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92.
  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.
  • On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

