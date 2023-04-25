MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Boosted by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MicroStrategy comprises about 1.1% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.11. 127,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,263. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $427.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.27.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

