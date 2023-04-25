Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 8.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Microwave Filter Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

