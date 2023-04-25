Mina Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002365 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $580.31 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,026,018,173 coins and its circulating supply is 890,115,206 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,025,798,572.8400393 with 889,772,613.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.65847608 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $13,393,237.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

