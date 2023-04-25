Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.40. 108,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,117,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

