Mizuho Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $57.01 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

