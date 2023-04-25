ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56,738 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 6.7% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $22,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.