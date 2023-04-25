Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

