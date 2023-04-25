Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.46. 1,178,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,349. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

