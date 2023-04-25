Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Monero has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $79.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $157.15 or 0.00573746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,390.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00320057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00070381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00432556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,270,278 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.