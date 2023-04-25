Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.74-5.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.33.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Moody’s stock opened at $302.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.05. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moody’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,058,000 after buying an additional 145,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,944,000 after buying an additional 53,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

