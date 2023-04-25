Morgan Stanley Trims DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Target Price to $60.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

DTM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE DTM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $45,832,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 593,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

