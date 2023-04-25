Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. 38,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 145,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$99.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.