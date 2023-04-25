Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 328,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,446. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.